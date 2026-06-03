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China urges Philippines to rein in officials over defense chief's remarks

2026-06-03 10:58:45CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the Philippines to restrain officials from making remarks that could undermine efforts to improve bilateral ties, after the Philippine defense chief described China as a "threat" on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine leaders had repeatedly expressed willingness to properly manage differences with China and work toward easing tensions in bilateral relations.

"We hope the Philippines will match its words with actions, strictly restrain the conduct and remarks of its officials, and not allow a few individuals to repeatedly undermine efforts by both sides to maintain stable relations," Mao said at a press conference.

 

 

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