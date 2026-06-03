China, UK pledge deeper cooperation at strategic dialogue in Beijing

The 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue is held in Beijing, June 2, 2026. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper held the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Tuesday, pledging to deepen cooperation and advance a long-term, consistent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang said the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China earlier this year has set bilateral ties on a new course.

He said exchanges and cooperation across various sectors had resumed and were gradually returning to a normal track, calling for stronger high-level engagement and more tangible outcomes.

China's experience over more than four decades of reform and opening-up demonstrates that openness drives progress, while isolation leads to stagnation, Wang said. He added that China's 15th Five-Year Plan offers opportunities for the world and closely aligns with Britain's modern industrial strategy.

Wang also expressed hope that Britain would provide Chinese companies with a fair, non-discriminatory business environment and define national security concerns within reasonable bounds.

The Chinese foreign minister also laid out Beijing's positions on issues including China's Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Cooper said the two countries' commitment to building a long-term, consistent comprehensive strategic partnership serves both nations' interests.

Britain is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and expand cooperation with China in areas including trade, finance, energy, artificial intelligence and climate change, Cooper said.

She stated that Britain's policy on the Taiwan question had remained unchanged since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and would not change. She said Britain was willing to manage differences through candid dialogue and promote the steady development of bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged views on Iran, Ukraine and other international and regional issues.