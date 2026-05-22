China's second domestically made cruise ship to launch inaugural voyage in Nov

China's second domestically made cruise ship, Adora Flora City, will launch its inaugural voyage on November 22 from Guangzhou in Guangdong province, according to its operator, Adora Cruises Ltd.

Tickets for the voyage of the vessel's first season are available for purchase starting May 20, offering a new option for consumers seeking a high-quality cruise vacation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

A total of six international cruise trips will be conducted by Adora Flora City during its inaugural season, which is expected to last until January 2, including a 16-night trip to six Southeast Asian countries, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Measuring 341 meters in length, the 141,900-gross-tonnage ship has 2,130 cabins and can accommodate up to 5,232 guests. In comparison with Adora Magic City, the nation's first domestically built cruise ship, Adora Flora City has undergone comprehensive upgrades in spatial design, intelligent technology, and cruise experience.

The Chinese cruise brand Adora Cruises currently operates Adora Magic City, Adora Mediterranea, and Piano Land, and its routes cover East China, South China, North China and Hong Kong.