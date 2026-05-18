Guangxi quake rescue ends with 91-year-old found alive

Rescue teams have recovered the last trapped individual from the quake-stricken Taiyangcun town of Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region as of 11:10 am Monday, according to the local authority.

Medical personnel confirmed the 91-year-old victim is in stable condition and has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Previously, two people were recovered from the same disaster site and confirmed deceased.

The rescue update comes after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Liunan district at 12:21 am on Monday, with a focal depth of 8 kilometers, official seismic data shows.

Local emergency, fire, and public security departments have been fully deployed in rescue efforts following the quake.