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China's industrial output up 5.6% in first four months

2026-05-18 11:20:51CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's value-added industrial output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026, official data showed on Monday.

 
 

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