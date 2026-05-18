China's industrial output up 5.6% in first four months

China's value-added industrial output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026, official data showed on Monday.
China's value-added industrial output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026, official data showed on Monday.
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