Xi, Trump reach series of new common understandings: China's foreign ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the two countries and the world and reached a series of new common understandings, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks on Trump's visit to China, the first U.S. presidential visit to China in nine years and Trump's second since November 2017.

The two presidents agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond, promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world, the spokesperson said.

The two presidents have reached important common understandings on handling their mutual concerns in a proper manner. They both agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, the spokesperson added.

Interactions between the two presidents have enhanced mutual understanding, deepened mutual trust, advanced practical cooperation, increased benefits for the people of both countries, and injected much-needed stability and certainty into the world.

Trump is on a three-day state visit to China. On Thursday, Xi held a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for Trump, and held talks and visited the Temple of Heaven with him.