48th ASEAN Summit kicks off in the Philippines, calling for unity amid global uncertainty

By Zhang Xinglong

Cebu, Philippines (CNS) -- The 48th ASEAN Summit officially kicked off on Friday in Cebu, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calling on Southeast Asian nations to strengthen unity and cooperation amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, particularly the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The 48th ASEAN Summit officially kicks off in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by ASEAN)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Marcos said ASEAN leaders were gathering at a time of "considerable challenge" both within the region and globally, as conflicts and external shocks continued to affect regional economies, energy security and livelihoods.

"Our theme of 'Navigating Our Future, Together' has always held true for ASEAN, but now, more than ever, it is a principle that we must continue to share, an idea we must continue to embrace," Marcos said.

He stressed that ASEAN had demonstrated its ability to remain united during difficult periods over the past decades.

Marcos noted that the volatile situation in the Middle East had placed pressure on ASEAN economies and communities.

"The summit gathering in Cebu reflects ASEAN's shared understanding that in moments of difficulty, engagement remains essential," Marcos added. "That when circumstances are challenging, partnership is, more than ever, indispensable."

Marcos emphasized that ASEAN's strength has always come "not from uniformity, but from unity," calling on member states to continue acting collectively in addressing regional and global challenges.