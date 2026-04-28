Nation set to host foreign ministers

China is set to host the foreign ministers of Belgium and Australia this week, underscoring the country's commitment to strengthening ties with key partners in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian announced at a daily news conference on Monday that Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot arrived on a five-day visit to China on Monday, and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong is scheduled to visit China from Tuesday to Thursday.

Noting that China and Belgium have established an all-around partnership of friendly cooperation, Lin said that in recent years, the two countries have conducted frequent high-level exchanges and made steady progress in cooperation in trade, investment, shipping, logistics, biomedicine and other fields, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

The visit, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium, is Prevot's first trip to China after assuming his current post. He and Foreign Minister Wang Yi last met in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, in July.

Belgium's Belga News Agency reported that Prevot will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Shanghai, Hangzhou in Zhejiang province and Beijing during his tour.

Lin said that through this visit, China looks forward to having in-depth communication with Belgium on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, broadening consensus, deepening cooperation, advancing the sustained, sound and steady development of China-Belgium relations, and making new contributions to China-European Union ties.

On the Australian foreign minister's visit, Lin said that during Wong's stay in China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair with her the eighth China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, and the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest. Through the visit, China looks forward to further delivering on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, enhancing political mutual trust and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-Australia relations and deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Lin added.

Besides her trip to China, Wong said she is also scheduled to travel to Japan and the Republic of Korea, as part of Australia's efforts to strengthen its relationships and shared energy security in the region, according to a media release on Monday.

"The Australian government remains committed to a stable and constructive relationship with China, which is in the interests of both our countries," she said.

"Australia and China have a comprehensive strategic partnership and benefit from deep economic ties, with our trade relationship underpinning supply chains, investment and livelihoods in both economies," said Wong.