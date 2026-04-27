'Your First Hotpot in Chongqing' kicks off to showcase iconic cuisine

By Liu Xinyu & Yang Mengyi

(ECNS) – Crowds gathered around bubbling pots of spicy red broth, dipping tripe, duck intestines, and more, sharing laughter as the steam rose.

The event showcased the city's iconic hotpot culture to visitors from around the world as the first-ever Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival kicked off in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area from Friday to Sunday.

The festival, hosted by Tiangongdian Subdistrict, was themed "Your First Hotpot in Chongqing" and leveraged the area's strategic location at Chongqing North Railway Station to attract global visitors.

Visitors watch as a vendor stir-fries hotpot base by hand at the Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival in Chongqing, April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

At the venue, visitors were drawn to the sizzling red oil pots where they cooked tripe, duck intestines and various other ingredients. Artisans also stirred the hotpot base by hand, drawing crowds to watch.

The first-ever Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival is being held in Chongqing, April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

As the city's welcoming gateway for travelers arriving by train, the district has become a vibrant hotpot hub. It is a key district for showcasing Chongqing's local food culture, known for its clusters of signature hotpot streets and popular restaurants.

Visitors enjoy hotpot at the Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival in Chongqing, on April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The three-day festival uses hotpot as a cultural bridge to highlight Chongqing's unique culinary energy, hospitality, and the city's dynamic spirit.

Visitors enjoy hotpot at the Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival in Chongqing, April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The "Chongqing Hotpot Industry Development and Promotion Regulations," China's first local regulation dedicated to the hotpot industry, will take effect on May 1, 2026.

An artisan performs face-changing at the Tiangongdian Subdistrict Hotpot Food Festival on April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The regulations define "Chongqing hotpot" as a type of hotpot originating from Chongqing, featuring handmade and stewed broth prepared using distinctive local techniques. Represented by a numbing and spicy flavor, the dish embodies the culinary heritage and customs.

The regulations also encourage the development of new hotpot landmarks and attractions, including an international hotpot city, the hotpot's place of origin, eco-hotpot hubs, and support hotpot food festivals, expos and other events to boost the hotpot industry and consumption.