China concert attendance nears 38 million as market expands

(ECNS) - Attendance at large concerts in China reached nearly 38 million in 2025, as the live entertainment sector expanded and boosted travel and consumer spending, industry data showed.

Concerts with more than 5,000 attendees generated 324.48 billion yuan ($40.5 billion) in revenue, accounting for more than half of the country's performance market, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.

Box office revenue from concerts totaled 295.58 billion yuan, up 13.7% year-on-year, while attendance rose 30.8%. More than 60% of audiences traveled across cities to attend events.

Spending linked to large-scale performances — including transportation, accommodation, dining and retail — exceeded 220 billion yuan, the association said.

The number of events, ticket sales and attendance all recorded double-digit growth, reflecting continued recovery and expansion in China's live entertainment sector.

(By Zhang Jiahao)