Hong Kong to ban alternative tobacco use in public from April 30

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong will ban the use of alternative tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco in public places starting April 30, officials said, adding the move is unlikely to affect tourism.

Anyone found smoking such products in public will be in violation of the law, according to new legislation set to take effect.

Director of Health Ronald Lam Man-kin said in a local program on Sunday that alternative tobacco products pose significant health risks, citing data that users have a 30% higher risk of stroke. He also warned that some such products may be laced with drugs.

Responding to concerns raised by some legislators that the ban could deter visitors, Lam said hotel bookings for the upcoming May Day Golden Week holiday remain strong.

He said authorities have stepped up public awareness efforts, including posting signs at entry points and distributing information to visitors through the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office.

Chinese mainland media outlets are also helping to release information, he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)