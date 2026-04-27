Woman alleges strip-search by Shenzhen police, sparking online criticism

(ECNS) -- A woman who was involved in a dispute over stopping public smoking at a bus stop in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has alleged she was subjected to a full strip-search by Shenzhen police, sparking public outrage and raising questions about law enforcement practices.

The incident began on Friday when the woman confronted a man for smoking at a bus stop. The two argued and were later taken to a police station for processing.

The incident began on Friday when the woman confronted a man for smoking at a bus stop. The two argued and were later taken to a police station.

In a series of posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo late Friday, the woman said she was subjected to "extreme humiliation" during the procedure. She claimed officers ordered her to remove all her clothing, including her underwear and her high-prescription glasses, and did not allow her to close the door while changing or using the toilet.

The allegations quickly drew widespread criticism online, with many accusing police of excessive enforcement and an invasion of privacy.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Shenzhen police said both the woman and the man had undergone personal safety inspections in line with regulations. The woman was examined by female staff in an independent, enclosed space, the statement said. The two parties eventually reached a settlement, according to the police.

The statement did not directly address the strip-search allegation. Some social media users questioned the handling of the case and the initial response to the smoking complaint.

(By Zhang Dongfang)