LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

China to further enhance coordinated regional development

2026-03-05 14:43:51CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China will optimize functional zoning to guide localities in better leveraging their comparative advantages based on their defined functions, according to the government work report submitted on Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

Solid steps will be taken to create new advantages in large-scale development of the western region, to achieve new breakthroughs in the full revitalization of the northeast China, to accelerate the rise of the central region, and to encourage faster modernization of the eastern region, said the report.

China will strengthen differentiated policy support to advance initiatives aimed at boosting economic development and raising living standards in border regions, and promote the revitalization and development of old revolutionary base areas, areas with large ethnic minority populations, border areas and resource-depleted cities, it added.

China will enhance overall planning for major bays and see that its maritime sector gets stronger, performs better and grows in size, the report noted.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]