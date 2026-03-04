China to remain an ideal, secure and promising destination for foreign investment: spokesperson

China has been, is and will definitely remain an ideal, secure and promising investment destination for foreign businesses, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference.

China's economy has pressed forward against headwinds toward innovation-driven and high-quality development, Lou said. A key factor is that China boasts the world's largest manufacturing system by scale and with the most complete industrial categories, making it a crucial link in global industrial and supply chains.

He also cited factors such as China's vast consumer market that serves as the premier application scenario for the new technological and industrial revolutions, as well as a steadfast national policy of opening up and a transparent, stable and predictable policy environment.

In the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Lou said China will continue to expand institutional opening up, safeguard the multilateral trading system, broaden two-way investment cooperation and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, share opportunities and create a shared future with all nations.