Pema Tso, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress from Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said ahead of the 2026 two sessions (NPC&CPPCC) that tremendous changes have taken place in Xizang's pastoral areas.

"Many herders in Xizang's Nagqu now use 5G mobile phones and enjoy shooting short videos to document their daily lives while grazing their herds," Pema said during an interview with China News Network.

"Some herders have bought new houses in Lhasa with earnings from live-streaming the sales of cordyceps they have harvested, improving the life of the whole family," She added.

The development of information and communication technology has enhanced the sense of happiness among the people in Xizang, Pema said. She hoped that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the development of Xizang will further stimulate endogenous cultural creativity and enable the people to create culture on their own initiative. (By Xue Lingqiao and Xie Mu)