China's top political advisory body starts annual session

2026-03-04 15:05:49Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, opened its annual session on Wednesday in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with other leaders, attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People.

The agenda for the session was reviewed and approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, delivers a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
