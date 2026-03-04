Development prospects of Chinese private sector will become even broader: spokesperson

Development prospects of China's private sector will become even broader as the Private Sector Promotion Law is further implemented, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

It is the time for private enterprises and entrepreneurs to fully demonstrate their prowess, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference.

The fundamental principles and policies of the Party and the country for promoting the development of the private sector will be consistently upheld and implemented, Lou said, noting that these principles and policies cannot and will not be changed.

Since the Private Sector Promotion Law came into effect in May 2025, relevant state departments have rolled out over 150 supporting measures, and multiple provincial-level regions have introduced corresponding local rules, the spokesperson said.

These measures have fostered a favorable environment for the growth of the private sector, he noted.