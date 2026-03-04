China's non-fossil energy use now equals combined G7 levels

(ECNS) - China's non-fossil energy consumption rose by about 160 million metric tons of standard coal equivalent in 2025, lifting its share of primary energy use by roughly 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier, state media reported, citing data from the National Energy Administration (NEA).

China's total non-fossil energy consumption is now roughly equivalent to the combined non-fossil energy use of the Group of Seven (G7) economies, the administration said.

Nearly a third of the growth in non-fossil energy during the 2021–2025 plan period came in 2025 alone.

(By Zhang Jiahao)