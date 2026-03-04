China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Annual session of China's national legislature to run from March 5 to 12

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold its annual session from March 5 to 12 in Beijing, Lou said.

All preparations have been completed for the session, which has 11 items on its agenda, Lou added.