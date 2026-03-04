LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

2026-03-04 12:09:12Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. 

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Annual session of China's national legislature to run from March 5 to 12

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold its annual session from March 5 to 12 in Beijing, Lou said.

All preparations have been completed for the session, which has 11 items on its agenda, Lou added.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]