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Chinese premier addresses opening plenary of Summer Davos

2026-06-24 10:39:19Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a special address at the opening plenary of the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Wednesday. 

Featuring the theme "Innovating at Scale," the event, held from June 23 to 25, is gathering over 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions to discuss topics including the next phase of China's economic trajectory and how to translate technological advances into real economic benefits.

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