Draft Antarctic ecology law bolsters legal safeguards

A draft law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection entered its second review on Tuesday, strengthening legal safeguards for the continent's fragile ecosystem as China enhances its role in polar governance.

The draft, comprising seven chapters and 57 articles, was submitted for further review at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislative body, in Beijing.

Zhou Guangquan, an official with the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, told legislators that the draft strengthens environmental protection provisions by establishing legal liabilities based on the severity of environmental damage and the difficulty of ecological recovery, while raising fines where appropriate.

The draft requires efforts to minimize the total amount of waste generated in Antarctica. It proposes fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 yuan ($1,476-$7,380) for failing to classify and properly dispose of waste or for engaging in other activities that may affect or damage the Antarctic environment. In serious cases, fines may range from 50,000 to 500,000 yuan.

Zhou said the draft also improves the reporting and information-sharing system for environmental emergencies. Organizers of Antarctic activities would be required to take prompt and effective response measures and report incidents to the relevant authorities.

Competent departments would strengthen information coordination mechanisms to better address such emergencies.

"Antarctica is an important component of the global natural environment and ecological system, and holds significant importance for scientific exploration, environmental protection, climate change response, international cooperation and safeguarding the common interests of all humanity," Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday.

Since China acceded to the Antarctic Treaty in 1983, the country has upheld the principles of peace, science, green development, inclusiveness and shared governance, Huang said.

"It remains committed to the peaceful use of Antarctica, the protection of its environment and ecosystem, and strives to build a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

The draft identifies environmental protection as a key legislative objective and a fundamental principle governing all Antarctic activities. It encourages low-carbon and environmentally friendly practices, supports the adoption of carbon-reduction, energy-saving and pollution-control technologies, and promotes the broader use of clean energy.

Huang highlighted a dedicated chapter on Antarctic environmental protection, which outlines general requirements and specific provisions covering the conservation of Antarctic flora and fauna, waste treatment and disposal, marine pollution prevention, regulated access to protected areas, and emergency responses to environmental incidents.

The draft establishes a strict biosecurity regime, prohibiting the introduction of non-native species, the capture or disturbance of native plants and animals, and the collection of meteorites, except for scientific research or specimen collection by cultural and educational institutions conducted under valid permits.

Amid a steady increase in Chinese tourist visits to Antarctica, the draft seeks to regulate tourism activities with a strong emphasis on environmental protection, Huang said. It requires tour operators to be fully familiar with Antarctic laws, environmental protocols and safety standards.

To obtain permits, organizers must submit detailed activity plans, environmental impact assessment documents, emergency response plans, and proof of financial guarantees and insurance coverage.

Tour operators would be required to provide tourists with compliant equipment and implement necessary safeguards.

Tourists, meanwhile, must comply with environmental and safety regulations adopted by the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting and refrain from disrupting national Antarctic research programs. Organizers must also submit post-activity reports after tours conclude.

Unauthorized tourism activities in Antarctica would be ordered to cease immediately, and operators would be required to leave the region within a specified period. Illegal gains would be confiscated, and offenders would face fines ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 yuan. In serious cases, fines could range from 500,000 to 1 million yuan, along with a 10-year ban on applying for Antarctic activity permits.