Greater BRICS role urged in upholding intl order

Security: Improving governance in emerging areas highlighted

The more than 100-day conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran underscored the importance of upholding international rules, respecting state sovereignty, embracing a new vision of security and understanding the changing nature of warfare, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign minister made the remarks in New Delhi, the capital of India, at the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, following the recent first-phase memorandum of understanding reached by the US and Iran.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism was formally launched in 2009, and now has 11 formal members after its latest expansion.

Addressing the meeting, Wang said that any settlement of international or regional hotspot issues must comply with international rules, adding that the law of the jungle may prevail for a time, but cannot be sustained.

Territorial integrity must not be violated, and no country's internal affairs should be subject to interference, he said, calling this the most basic moral baseline in international relations.

The conflict also highlighted the importance of adopting a new vision of security, Wang noted. As countries become increasingly interconnected, seeking absolute security for oneself at the expense of others' security will only backfire, he warned.

Wang also pointed to the need to recognize new forms of warfare. In a number of recent conflicts, nontraditional forms of warfare, including information warfare and cyber warfare, have become more open and visible.

With traditional and nontraditional security threats increasingly intertwined, it is timely and necessary for BRICS countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on security affairs, he added.

Against this backdrop, Wang called on BRICS countries to shoulder their responsibilities in safeguarding the international order by upholding multilateralism, firmly defending the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

He urged BRICS countries to build greater consensus when addressing security dilemmas, push for the political settlement of hotspot issues, and explore effective ways to resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation.

Wang also stressed the need to combat terrorism in all forms, oppose the militarization of outer space, respond effectively to global energy and food security challenges, strengthen cooperation on strategic mineral resources, and work together in response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

He urged BRICS countries to contribute their wisdom to improving governance in emerging areas by guarding against artificial intelligence risks, guiding the sound development of AI, and supporting the UN as the main channel for advancing global governance of cyberspace and digital affairs.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of BRICS working group meetings on counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

Wang said that BRICS countries are all victims of terrorism and should strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, make full use of the working group mechanism, deepen intelligence sharing, operational coordination and exchanges of experience, and promote the full implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

On cybersecurity, Wang called on BRICS countries to jointly uphold international rules in cyberspace, oppose the creation of artificial divisions and confrontation, encourage countries to sign and ratify the UN Convention against Cybercrime as soon as possible, and actively participate in the international alliance against telecom and online fraud.

The vitality of BRICS lies in equality and mutual benefit, and its strength lies in solidarity and mutual support, Wang said, adding that China, which will assume the BRICS rotating presidency next year, is ready to work with BRICS partners to implement the four China-proposed global initiatives and jointly open up a future of peace and prosperity.

Participants said that amid the impact of unilateralism and rising global uncertainty, BRICS countries should uphold mutual respect, work together to address traditional and nontraditional security challenges, and firmly safeguard the common interests of the Global South.