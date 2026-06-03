China, UK to enhance relations

China and the United Kingdom have vowed to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication and consolidate positive momentum in bilateral relations amid growing global uncertainty and economic headwinds.

These pledges were made on Tuesday during UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's separate meetings in Beijing with senior Chinese officials.

Cooper's three-day trip, starting Monday, follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China in January — the first by a UK leader in eight years — during which both sides agreed on a road map to stabilize and advance ties. Following her stay in the Chinese capital, Cooper is scheduled to visit the southern technology hub of Shenzhen in Guangdong province.

Noting that improving bilateral ties serves the interests of the people of both sides, Vice-President Han Zheng told Cooper that both sides should work together to practice true multilateralism, jointly advance global governance reform, and bring greater stability and certainty to the world.

During the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that bilateral exchanges and cooperation across all sectors have fully resumed and are gradually getting back on track, and that it is all the more important to cherish this momentum.

Wang said China hopes the British side will provide Chinese enterprises with a fair, just and nondiscriminatory business environment and reasonably define the boundaries of security concerns.

Cooper said the UK is willing to work with China to advance institutional dialogues and deepen cooperation in areas such as the economy and trade, finance, energy, artificial intelligence, and addressing climate change.

She said the UK's policy on Taiwan, which has been in place since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China, has not changed and will not change.

The UK is willing to continue to engage in candid dialogue with China, constructively handle differences, and promote the sound and stable development of UK-China relations, she said.

In 2025, bilateral trade reached $103.73 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China remains the UK's largest trading partner in Asia, while the UK is one of China's major trade and investment partners in Europe.

Wang Zhanpeng, director of the British Studies Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the China-UK Strategic Dialogue serves as a broader high-level platform emphasizing the overall development of bilateral relations.

He highlighted that the two sides' mutual commitment to fostering a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership provides a crucial anchor for stabilizing bilateral ties.

Jim O'Neill, former commercial secretary to the UK Treasury, described the high-level engagement as an important opportunity to further improve bilateral relations.

"Any visit by a British prime minister, chancellor or foreign secretary presents an opportunity to advance bilateral relations," said O'Neill, adding that he believes the UK should continue making long-term efforts to deepen ties with China.

Tom Harper, a lecturer specializing in China's international relations at the University of East London, said the meeting represents "a step in the right direction" and reflects the broader stabilization of China-UK relations in recent years. "As a result, it is possible that the meeting will further build upon that momentum," he added.

Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, analysts said that closer China-UK cooperation carries significance beyond bilateral ties. Both countries are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and share responsibilities in addressing global challenges, including climate change, economic recovery and international security, they said.

Wang, the British studies expert, said that enhanced strategic communication between the two nations is crucial for navigating today's turbulent international situation.

Harper said that recent visits to China by senior officials from various countries reflect a growing recognition of China's role in the global economy and international diplomacy.

"There has been a recognition that China is an important part of the global economy, which means that it cannot be ignored nor shunned," he said. "Cooperation with China will be an imperative for wider global economic stability."