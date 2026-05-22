Direct from Drone World Congress: 'The whole world looks to China for drones'

The three-day Drone World Congress 2026 opened in Shenzhen on Thursday with a record-breaking scale. Running through May 23, the event has fully occupied all nine halls at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, spanning 110,000 square meters.

A total of 1,220 companies from 17 countries and regions showcase tens of thousands of drones and low-altitude economy products, highlighting the industry's rapid expansion.

A representative from Hangzhou Qifei Intelligent Technology put it bluntly: "Now the whole world looks to China for drones. We support customization, and we can meet any requirement. It's a one-stop, full-supply-chain solution."

Anhui Qingjia Aviation is attending as an exhibitor for the first time. In previous years, the company came only as a visitor. "This year feels like the largest ever – much bigger than before," a representative said. "Now we want to fully demonstrate our capabilities."

According to the congress's organizers, the event has attracted professional buyers from over 50 countries and regions – including South Korea, India, the UAE, Japan, Vietnam, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Spain, the US and Canada – alongside government agencies, end users, and operators from more than 30 Chinese provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions.

Beginning in 2017, the congress has been held for 10 consecutive years, with over 1 million representatives from more than 150 countries and regions participating.

Shenzhen produces 70% of the world's consumer drones and nearly 50% of industrial drones.