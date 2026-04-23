China reports steady farm output, rural income growth in Q1

The number of newborn piglets last month declined year-over-year for the first time in 17 months, gradually improving the supply-demand balance and stabilizing prices, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In response to declining pork prices, comprehensive capacity adjustments have been strengthened, with the number of breeding sows falling for nine consecutive months, Vice-Minister Maierdan Mugaiti said at a news conference on Thursday.

The ministry said winter wheat growth and development are broadly in line with historical averages. Spring planting is progressing smoothly, with the intended grain planting area for the year generally stable, and the pace of spring sowing slightly ahead of last year.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry reached 26.62 million tons in the first quarter, up 4.8 percent year-over-year. Milk production rose to 9.22 million tons, an increase of 3.4 percent.

Domestic aquatic product output reached 15.47 million tons, up 4.3 percent compared with a year earlier. The supply of vegetables and fruits remained stable, with prices showing seasonal fluctuations.

Rural industries continued to develop steadily, with the value-added output of large-scale agricultural and sideline food processing industries rising 6.8 percent from the same period last year.

The per capita disposable income of rural residents increased 5.4 percent in the first quarter.

Fixed asset investment in the primary industry grew 15.9 percent year-on-year. Efforts to expand agricultural product consumption and broaden rural consumption channels led to a 3.1 percent increase in rural retail sales.

New types of agricultural business entities continue to expand, and mechanisms linking and supporting farmers are being strengthened. More than 1.1 million service organizations now provide socialized agricultural services to nearly 93 million smallholder farmers, according to the ministry.