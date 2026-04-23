Thursday Apr 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Business

Tencent, Alibaba in talks to invest in DeepSeek at over $20 billion valuation

2026-04-23 15:44:06CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group are in talks to invest in artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the discussions. The Information is a website that covers technology and business news.

Owned by Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer Capital Management, DeepSeek now aims to raise funding at a valuation over $20 billion, as its initial discussions with prospective investors generated significant interest, the report said, citing one of the people.

Alibaba, Tencent, and DeepSeek did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]