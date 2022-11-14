LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China sees rising coal storage amid supply push

2022-11-14 16:32:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Coal stockpiles at China's power plants have seen considerable increases, ensuring energy supply for the winter, the country's energy regulator said Monday.

Storage of coal at the country's power plants has been above 170 million tonnes since September, according to the National Energy Administration.

Faced with a grave and complex international energy situation, China has stepped up efforts to ensure stable coal supply and increased production, said Liu Tao, an official with the energy regulator.

Coal output of major enterprises totaled 3.32 billion tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, up 11.2 percent year on year, while coal production capacity has expanded by more than 62 million tonnes this year, the regulator said.

Data also showed that renewable energy accounted for 78.8 percent of the newly installed power generation capacity in the first three quarters.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]