China sees rising coal storage amid supply push

Coal stockpiles at China's power plants have seen considerable increases, ensuring energy supply for the winter, the country's energy regulator said Monday.

Storage of coal at the country's power plants has been above 170 million tonnes since September, according to the National Energy Administration.

Faced with a grave and complex international energy situation, China has stepped up efforts to ensure stable coal supply and increased production, said Liu Tao, an official with the energy regulator.

Coal output of major enterprises totaled 3.32 billion tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, up 11.2 percent year on year, while coal production capacity has expanded by more than 62 million tonnes this year, the regulator said.

Data also showed that renewable energy accounted for 78.8 percent of the newly installed power generation capacity in the first three quarters.