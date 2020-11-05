Multinationals stage comeback to import expo as vote of confidence in Chinese economy

Undeterred by the global spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a majority of heavyweight exhibitors have returned to Shanghai for another edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the organizer of the event.

Up to 70 percent of the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders that participated in the first two expos will be seen in the third CIIE scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Global industry leaders, including Ford, Louis Dreyfus, Qualcomm and Roche, have signed up for the exhibition for the third consecutive year, said Sun, adding that the total commercial exhibition area has been expanded by nearly 30,000 square meters from last year.

Besides, the average exhibition area for the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders has increased by 14 percent year on year, he said.

Meanwhile, the CIIE Bureau has already opened registration for exhibitors seeking to participate in the fourth CIIE in 2021. Dozens of foreign companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, Shiseido, TheLand and Michelin, have signed up with the CIIE Bureau to attend the annual event in the next three years.

Roy Van den Hurk, general manager of Theland Global R&D, Milk New Zealand Dairy, did not hesitate to come to the expo this year, though he had to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Shanghai in accordance with the regulations.

"The past two editions of the expo have offered so many great opportunities for TheLand, I can't miss this year," he told Xinhua.

The third CIIE is also embracing new entrants, with nearly 50 Fortune 500 and leading companies participating for the first time this year. Fast Retailing Co., the owner of casual clothing brand Uniqlo, has booked an exhibition area of about 1,500 square meters for its CIIE debut.

Despite restrictions due to virus containment measures in place, this year's CIIE is expected to welcome 400,000 visitors, making it one of the largest events across the world in 2020.