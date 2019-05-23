LINE

Panasonic refutes reports of suspending business with Huawei

The Panasonic Corporation of China has not suspended business with Huawei and continues to supply the Chinese firm normally, the company said in a statement on Thursday. 

Huawei has long been an important partner of the company, the statement said, adding that Panasonic will continue to provide products and services to Huawei and other Chinese companies.

Earlier on Thursday, media reports said that Japan's Panasonic has stopped business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates covered by the U.S. ban.

Last week, Washington placed the Chinese tech company on its trade blacklist, blocking it from buying components from U.S. firms.

Panasonic Corporation of China issues a statement on May 23, 2019. (Photo/CGTN)
