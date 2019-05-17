Huawei-developed backup chips now 'in official use' following U.S. export ban

Huawei backup plan inspirational to all Chinese tech giants: comment

Keep calm and carry on. For Huawei employees, the latest U.S. export control will not panic them, as its chipset subsidiary had been vigorously investing in self-developed technologies, which are now being implemented into official use.

In an internal letter seen by the Global Times on Friday, He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, a semiconductor company owned by Huawei, said it has been preparing for this scenario for a very long time. And it has a backup plan as the company had made the assumption of the need for extreme survival years ago.

"One day, if advanced chipsets and technologies from the U.S. will not be available, Huawei will be able to continue serving its customers," she said.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding Huawei and its 70 affiliates to its Entity List, which will ban the Chinese telecom giant from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval.

Years after this superpower disrupted global technological cooperation and supply chains, without any concrete evidence, it has made a mad decision to put Huawei into the Entity List, read the letter.

"All our backup products are now turned into official use. Our long-term efforts will ensure continuous product supply," He said.

Some major domestic chipset makers got boosted by this announcement and saw their shares up at early morning trading on Friday. Shares of ArcherMind Technology Nanjing Co and Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co all hit the trading ceiling of an increase of 10 percent.

This letter has also been widely circulated on Chinese social networking platforms, and some Chinese netizens said they have been cheered up by Huawei's confidence and resilience when facing the U.S. crackdown.

"Huawei is not ZTE, all Chinese tech giants should learn from it," a netizen surnamed Li said.

HiSilicon has been keeping a low profile. It has made some major breakthroughs such as Huawei's first mobile AI computing platform Kirin 970, which has been used in its smartphone products.