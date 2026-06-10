DR Congo Ebola cases near 600 amid warning of wider spread

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 598, including 115 deaths, the country's public health authorities said Tuesday.

According to the latest report, 48 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, including 14 deaths. Three more Ebola patients were declared recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 22.

The report said confirmed cases had been rising from one week to the next, showing "continued community transmission" of the disease. Health authorities warned of a possible rapid geographic expansion of the outbreak if public health measures are not carried out quickly.

A total of 297 patients remained in isolation or hospitalization on Monday, including 113 confirmed patients and 184 suspected cases, the report said.

The report also said security conditions continue to affect the response. Armed groups have remained active in parts of Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, limiting access to several affected or high-risk health zones, it said.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, was officially declared by the DRC health ministry on May 15.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that ongoing response efforts are "facing significant operational constraints," noting that health facilities in several affected areas are in poor condition and often lack potable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment, and decontamination supplies.