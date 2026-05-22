China's UN envoy urges protection of civilians

China called for ceasefires, political dialogue and civilian protection during a UN Security Council annual debate on the protection of civilians on Wednesday, as the United Nations reported rising civilian deaths, displacement and attacks on hospitals in conflicts worldwide.

"Only by ending conflicts can civilians be fundamentally protected," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, said while chairing the Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

On Iran, Fu said the conflict "has already caused serious losses to people across the region, including in Iran itself". He called on the parties concerned to respond to international appeals, reopen shipping routes, and safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

Iranian state media IRNA said on Sunday that around 3,468 people were killed during the 40-day war with Israel and the United States, including 1,460 civilians.

On Gaza, Fu said it "should not remain a permanent battlefield" and called for "a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire" and expanded humanitarian access.

The UN secretary-general's annual report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, circulated on May 7, recorded more than 37,000 civilian deaths across 20 armed conflicts last year, compared with 36,000 civilian deaths across 14 armed conflicts in 2024.

"Even war has rules," Fu said, calling for upholding international law and safeguarding the bottom line of civilian protection. He noted that methods of warfare "continue to break basic norms", with schools, hospitals and towns full of civilians becoming targets of military operations, while humanitarian workers, medical personnel and peacekeepers are subjected to attacks.

Humanitarian action

China, together with France, Brazil, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Africa and the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, jointly launched the "International Humanitarian Law Initiative" in 2024.

The initiative aims "to renew firm commitment to international humanitarian law", the Chinese ambassador said, calling on more countries to join it.

Fu said China appreciates the contributions made by humanitarian organizations such as the ICRC, and called on the international community to "provide greater political and financial support for humanitarian action and ensure the safety and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance".

Fu also warned that the misuse of technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones was creating new risks for civilians in conflict zones.

China believes weapons systems using artificial intelligence "must remain under human control" and comply with international humanitarian law, he said.

Fu added that governments bear the primary responsibility for protecting civilians and cautioned against "external interference" and unilateral sanctions imposed without Security Council authorization, saying such measures weaken governance capacity and worsen civilian suffering.

Edem Wosornu of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said one civilian was killed approximately every 14 minutes in armed conflicts in 2025, adding that the true toll was likely higher.

Violence against journalists and aid workers has also intensified, according to UN officials.