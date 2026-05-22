'Carb face' trend fuels appearance anxiety, sparks online criticism

(ECNS) -- The term "carb face", referring to alleged facial puffiness caused by excessive carbohydrate intake, has drawn criticism from Chinese internet users after spreading across social media video platforms in recent years.

In widely shared clips, some vloggers blame fuller cheeks to "eating too many steamed buns," while others document cutting out carbs, claiming their "defined jawline has finally gotten rid of that cheap look."

In one case, an online user said they were mocked by colleagues for bringing homemade noodles prepared by their mother to the office, with one person asking: "Are you trying to pass on the 'carb face' to the next generation?"

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Some shop sellers have also capitalized on the trend, using it to promote anti-sugar pills and meal replacement powders, reinforcing the idea that carbohydrates lead to obesity, ugliness, and a lack of self-discipline.

As the term gains traction, some online commenters call it inappropriate. What began as a discussion about health, they argue, has generally devolved into harsh judgments of people's appearance.

"Using 'carb face' to label people or regions is uncomfortable. It reveals shallowness and arrogance," one person wrote online.

"It's normal for everyone to have their own views on diet and nutrition. But what people truly take issue with is using food preferences as an excuse to casually judge others' appearances, enforce biased beauty standards, or even engage in body shaming," another person commented.

Some people online also criticized vloggers for exaggerating the effects of cutting carbohydrates, saying that "lying costs nothing."

Carbohydrates are one of three major energy nutrients essential for normal bodily functions, experts said. Studies have found that a high-quality carbohydrate diet plays a crucial role in slowing ageing and managing weight.

High-quality carbs, also known as "good carbs," provide not only energy but also vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients. These include whole grains, tubers, legumes, some starchy vegetables, and fruits.

Low-quality carbs offer mostly calories with few vitamins or minerals. They are often high in oil, salt or sugar, taste good and are easy to overconsume. Examples include fried potato products such as fries and chips, foods with added sugar such as pastries, cakes and biscuits, and sugary drinks.

While some consider refined rice and noodles "bad carbs" because of their high glycemic index, nutritionists note that refined grains are easy to digest and gentle on the stomach for those with weak digestive systems. Eating only coarse grains, tubers and legumes may cause abdominal pain and bloating, so experts recommend combining refined and coarse grains in a balanced diet.

(By Zhang Dongfang)