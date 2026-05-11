Ukraine submits list of 1,000 prisoners for planned exchange with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine has submitted to the Russian side a list of 1,000 detainees for the planned prisoner exchange, according to the presidential press service.

"The prisoner exchange, 1,000 for 1,000, is being prepared and must take place. The Americans assumed responsibility for these guarantees," Zelensky said in his evening address.

He also stressed that the conflict with Russia must be brought to an end and reliable security must be guaranteed.

"Now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin himself says that he is finally ready for real meetings. We pushed him a little toward this, and we have long been ready for such meetings ourselves -- now a format must be found," he said.

Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a three-day ceasefire and a swap of 1,000 prisoners.