China to boost mutual empowerment of AI, energy

Chinese authorities have recently issued an action plan that aims to promote the mutual empowerment of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2025 shows a photovoltaic base with a capacity of one million kilowatts in Dalad Banner of Ordos, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.(Photo/Xinhua)

The plan envisions that by 2030, the clean energy supply capacity for AI computing power infrastructure will be significantly increased, while the application of AI in the energy sector will also be considerably improved.

Driven by this endeavor, the country aims to establish a new development paradigm characterized by the mutual empowerment and deep integration of AI and energy, according to the action plan issued by the National Energy Administration (NEA) together with the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the National Data Administration.

The NEA noted that this action plan aims to ensure safe and reliable energy supply for computing power infrastructure, promote green and low-carbon transition in computing power infrastructure, and facilitate efficient and economical coordination between computing power and electricity.

It also seeks to open up high-value application scenarios for AI in the energy sector, unlock the value of energy data, and strengthen AI model innovation within the energy field.