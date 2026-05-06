China expresses strong dissatisfaction to UK's unilateral sanctions: FM spokesperson

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the United Nations Security Council, and the country has made solemn representations to the UK side, expressing strong dissatisfaction, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the UK government's announced sanctions against entities and individuals from some countries, including two Chinese entities, on the grounds of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lin said that China has been committed to promoting talks for peace and strictly controlling the export of dual-use goods in relation to the Ukraine crisis, stressing that the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or affected.

China will do what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests, he said.