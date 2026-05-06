Wednesday May 6, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /World

China expresses strong dissatisfaction to UK's unilateral sanctions: FM spokesperson

2026-05-06 18:25:46Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the United Nations Security Council, and the country has made solemn representations to the UK side, expressing strong dissatisfaction, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the UK government's announced sanctions against entities and individuals from some countries, including two Chinese entities, on the grounds of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lin said that China has been committed to promoting talks for peace and strictly controlling the export of dual-use goods in relation to the Ukraine crisis, stressing that the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or affected.

China will do what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests, he said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]