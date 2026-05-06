China expands zero tariffs to all African nations with diplomatic ties

(ECNS) -- China expanded zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it has diplomatic ties starting May 1, according to official statements and media reports.

The policy extends duty-free access to 20 African countries not classified as least developed, while 33 least developed countries have already received zero tariffs on all tariff lines since December 2024.

For tariff quota products, in-quota tariff rates will be reduced to zero, while out-of-quota rates remain unchanged, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said. The policy will run through April 30, 2028.

China said it will continue pursuing a shared development economic partnership agreement with African countries during the implementation period.

Trade between China and Africa reached $348 billion in 2025, with African exports to China totaling $123 billion.

China has implemented zero tariffs for 53 African countries as it seeks to deepen economic ties with the continent amid rising global trade tensions, according to a report by Nikkei.

African countries have expressed support for the policy. In March, Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki attended the dispatch of a shipment of zero-tariff goods to China from Nairobi, including avocados, coffee beans and legumes bound for export via the port of Mombasa.

"Trade is the surest way of creating wealth," Kindiki said, adding that the policy would improve the competitiveness of Kenyan exports.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said the removal of tariffs would support exports of higher-value goods, including processed cocoa products and textiles.

（By Tang Yuxian）