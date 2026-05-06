China's position on situation of Hormuz quite clear: spokesperson

China's position on the situation of the Strait of Hormuz is quite clear, and the Chinese side will continue to make efforts to promote the deescalation of the situation and safeguard the safety and security of Chinese ships and crews, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on some U.S. officials' remarks that China should support the U.S.-led military operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lin said that China hopes all relevant parties will act prudently, avoid escalating the situation and resolve disputes through dialogue, in order to restore peace and tranquility in the strait as soon as possible.