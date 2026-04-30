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Trump suggests 'similar timetable' for ending Iran, Ukraine conflicts

2026-04-30 08:49:35Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Conflicts in Iran and Ukraine could end "on a similar timetable," U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The phone talks with Putin were "very good" and mainly focused on the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict but also "a little bit about Iran," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Which war would end first? Maybe they're on a similar timetable," Trump said.

Trump said during the phone call, he suggested "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the Ukrainian conflict to the Russian leader.

Putin offered a temporary ceasefire for the annual celebration of the World War II victory, which Russia marks on May 9, according to reports from Moscow. 

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