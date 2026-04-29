China tops global reserves in 14 minerals, output in 17

(ECNS) - China ranks first globally in reserves of 14 key minerals and in production of 17, underscoring its major role in global resource supply, the Ministry of Natural Resources said Wednesday.

According to data released by the ministry, China holds the world's largest reserves of minerals, including rare earths, tungsten, tin, molybdenum and antimony. It also leads global production in a broader set of commodities such as coal, rare earths, gold and zinc.

The ministry said China's mining output value reached about 32.7 trillion yuan ($4.8 trillion) in 2025, accounting for more than 23% of gross domestic product.

China also maintains large-scale mining, smelting and processing capacity, making it a key supplier in global resource supply chains, the ministry said.

Officials added that growth in resource reserves has strengthened the country's ability to ensure supply security.

(By Zhang Jiahao)