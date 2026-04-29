Pakistan honors Chinese doctor for medical aid contributions

(ECNS) -- Pakistan's president has awarded a high civilian honor to a Chinese doctor for his contributions to medical aid, including providing treatment for children with heart disease.

President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Sitara-i-Pakistan on Pan Xiangbin on Sunday in Changsha, central China.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari confers the Sitara-i-Pakistan on Pan Xiangbin in Changsha, central China, April 26, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Pan, a senior doctor at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing, led a Chinese emergency expert team Rawalpindi in January 2025 where they performed free surgeries on children with congenital heart disease. All patients recovered well, according to Pan.

He said the procedure developed by his team requires no open surgery and can be carried out using mobile medical units, allowing treatment to reach patients in remote areas.

"This is not a personal honor, but an acclaim for the Chinese medical team and an important testament to the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations," Pan said.

During the visit, the team provided intensive training to about 200 local medical personnel, covering ultrasound-guided interventional procedures and mobile medical van technology.

Pan said the award reflects broader cooperation between China and Pakistan in healthcare, adding that his team plans to continue sharing medical expertise with local partners.

"We will use advanced technologies such as AI to improve medical efficiency and help save more patients," he said.

The Sitara-i-Pakistan is a high-ranking civilian award aimed at recognizing significant contributions to the country.

(By Zhang Dongfang)