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Xi sends congratulatory message to SCO green, sustainable development forum

2026-04-29 17:39:53Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). 

A visitor records a video at an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A visitor records a video at an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Xi said in the message that China upholds the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," and unswervingly follows the path of prioritizing ecological conservation and green development, adding that China is a participant, contributor and leader in promoting global eco-civilization.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO and the opening year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Xi said China is ready to work with all sides to promote the Shanghai Spirit, step up to take the SCO responsibility, strengthen policy alignment, experience exchanges and project cooperation, advance the improvement of the global environmental governance system, and build a clean, beautiful and sustainable world.

Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.

People visit an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
People visit an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

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