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China, Canada to further increase passenger, cargo flights

2026-04-22 08:51:27Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China and Canada will further increase passenger and cargo flights between the two countries to meet the growing demand for economic and trade exchanges as well as cross-border travel, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said Tuesday.

The flight increase arrangement was reached following a new round of consultations between the civil aviation authorities of the two countries, the administration said.

Under this arrangement, the two sides agreed to further boost passenger flights between China and Canada and double each side's weekly cargo flight quota from 10 to 20.

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