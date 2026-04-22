China advances flood control, disaster relief efforts in key southern regions

Chinese authorities have arranged flood control, emergency rescue and disaster relief work in key regions as frequent rainfall continues to hit the southern part of the country, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday.

Recent rainfall in parts of Hunan, Guizhou and Jiangxi provinces has broken records for the same period in previous years. A new round of widespread and intense rainfall began on April 20, and another round is expected to strike southern China starting April 26, according to a Tuesday meeting held by the ministry and the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.

Persistent rainfall has saturated the soil in some areas, raising the risks of mountain torrents and geological disasters, the meeting noted.

The meeting called for strengthening monitoring, forecasting and early warning efforts, using multiple channels to improve the accuracy of short-term forecasts, expanding early warning coverage, and ensuring alerts reach towns, villages and households promptly.

It also urged authorities to prioritize flood control at elderly care facilities, construction sites and tourist attractions.

In addition, it called for thorough inspections and protective measures at reservoirs, dikes and key water-related infrastructure, along with the targeted pre-positioning of disaster relief supplies and equipment.