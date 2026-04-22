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China welcomes more U.S.-funded enterprises to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation: Chinese vice premier

2026-04-22 08:51:27Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China welcomes more U.S.-funded enterprises, including GE HealthCare, to keep deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China and share the opportunities brought by China's vast market and high-quality development, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Peter J. Arduini, president and CEO of GE HealthCare.

He noted that China's economy has made a good start this year, showing strong resilience and vitality.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), He said, China will unswervingly expand high-level opening up and keep building a first-class business environment.

Arduini said that GE HealthCare is fully confident in its long-term development in China, will continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, and is willing to contribute to promoting economic and trade cooperation between the United States and China.

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