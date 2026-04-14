FM Wang urges renewed effort to preserve Middle East ceasefire

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the ceasefire in the Middle East remains highly fragile and that the region is at a critical turning point, urging all sides to prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting and sustain the hard-won truce.

During a phone call with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Wang said the international community should intensify efforts to promote peace talks and clearly oppose any actions that could undermine the ceasefire or escalate confrontation.

Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan's efforts to facilitate talks between Iran and the United States and thanked China for its work in promoting peace. Pakistan is ready to maintain close communication and coordination with China to play a positive role in advancing regional peace, he said.

Wang spoke positively of Pakistan's role in helping secure a temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and in hosting the Islamabad talks, saying Pakistan had played a fair and balanced mediating role.

China and Pakistan in late March put forward five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the wider Middle East, which Wang said reflects the international consensus in favor of peace and can still serve as a way forward in addressing the crisis.

China welcomes Pakistan playing a bigger role and stands ready to continue working with the international community, including Pakistan, to make positive efforts toward the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East, Wang added.