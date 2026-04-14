Tuesday Apr 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /World

Trump threatens to strike Iranian ship close to U.S. blockade in Strait of Hormuz

2026-04-14 09:05:59Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the U.S. military will "eliminate" any Iranian ship if it comes close to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. 

"Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated -- 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea," Trump said.

Military analysts have previously said Iran's naval forces include a mix of conventional vessels and smaller, fast-moving craft designed for asymmetric operations in confined waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]