CIIE Stories | The eastern answer to Spanish technology

From Madrid to Shanghai, and from ham and olive oil to aerospace and aluminum processing technology, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) acts as a bridge across mountains and seas, enabling Spain's innovative companies to make precise connections with China's industrial and capital chains.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Angel Prieto, Vice President of External Affairs and Director at Asociación Nacional de CEEIs (ANCES), and Juan López, representative of Spanish exhibitors.