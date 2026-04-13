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Chinese FM refutes reports claiming China plans to provide weapons to Iran

2026-04-13 16:53:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China refuted media reports that it is planning to supply weapons to Iran, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about reports claiming that "China is preparing to provide weapons to Iran" and that "China has supplied Iran with dual-use technologies and related components."

China has always adopted a prudent and responsible approach to arms exports, implementing strict controls in accordance with its domestic export control laws and regulations as well as its international obligations, the spokesperson said.

China opposes groundless smears and malicious associations, Guo added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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