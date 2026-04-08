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China, Afghanistan, Pakistan hold meeting in Urumqi from April 1 to 7

2026-04-08 16:42:31Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Representatives from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held an informal meeting from April 1 to 7 in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao told a regular press briefing that members of the three delegations were from their countries' departments of foreign affairs, defense and security.

They had candid and pragmatic discussions in a good atmosphere, following a problem-focused, result-oriented, and action-driven approach, said Mao. 

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